|
Citation
|
Lagdon S, Ross J, Waterhouse-Bradley B, Armour C. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(4): 735-746.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a worldwide societal concern. Adversities such as IPV are known to impinge upon mental health and socio-economic development. However, much of the existing literature addresses single or dual constructs of IPV abuse rather than capturing the more common polyvictimisation experience and how they impact on mental health. Using a Northern Irish university student sample (n = 753), latent class analysis was employed to examine distinct patterns of IPV experience stratified by gender (n = 184 males (24.44%); n = 569 females (75.56%)). Regressions were then employed to assess whether there were differential associations between the latent classes of IPV and a range of mental health outcomes. While a greater number of females reported experiencing IPV, patterns of IPV victimisation across gender were found to be similar.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Emotional abuse; Gender; Intimate partner violence; Mental health; Person-orientated analysis; Psychological abuse