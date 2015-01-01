|
Lyons VH, Adhia A, Asa N, Cunningham RM, Rowhani-Rahbar A, Rivara FP. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(5): 775-790.
Abstract
In addition to firearm-related intimate partner homicides, approximately 4.5 million adults in the US are threatened or harmed with a firearm by their intimate partner. It is unknown how many children are exposed to firearm-related IPV specifically, but an estimated 8-15 million children are exposed to parental IPV each year in the US. We sought to examine adult help-seeking behaviors when children are exposed or threatened in the context of firearm-related IPV.
Keywords
Children; Domestic violence; Firearms; Intimate partner violence; Survey; Threats