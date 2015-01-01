SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lyons VH, Adhia A, Asa N, Cunningham RM, Rowhani-Rahbar A, Rivara FP. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(5): 775-790.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10896-022-00430-5

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In addition to firearm-related intimate partner homicides, approximately 4.5 million adults in the US are threatened or harmed with a firearm by their intimate partner. It is unknown how many children are exposed to firearm-related IPV specifically, but an estimated 8-15 million children are exposed to parental IPV each year in the US. We sought to examine adult help-seeking behaviors when children are exposed or threatened in the context of firearm-related IPV.

Methods
Adults with exposure to firearm-related IPV were surveyed using an online, anonymous survey (66.1% eligible respondent completion rate) administered to the YouGov US residents survey panel.

Results
We included 244 respondents who endorsed experiencing firearm-related IPV. In homes where children lived during the firearm-related IPV (n = 115), 21.2% (95% Confidence Interval [CI]: 11.2–36.6%) of perpetrators harmed or threatened to harm the children with a firearm. Respondents who lived in those homes endorsed more help-seeking behaviors than respondents who lived without children or in homes where children were not threatened.

Conclusion
The high prevalence of help-seeking behaviors reported by adults living with firearm-threatened children indicates both a need and an opportunity to support greater integration of services for IPV victims and children.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Domestic violence; Firearms; Intimate partner violence; Survey; Threats

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print