Whiting JB, Davies BN, Eisert BC, Witting AB, Anderson SR. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(5): 791-801.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10896-022-00414-5

unavailable

Intimate partner violence (IPV) impacts the lives of millions, damaging survivors and families. Many survivors are unsure how to get help, and have limited access to resources. In recent years, those affected by IPV have turned online for answers, support, and to share their experiences. This study examined the online dialogue between survivors of violence and those who respond to their posts.


Intimate partner violence; Online communities; Reddit; Resources; Support

