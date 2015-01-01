Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) tends to increase for African immigrant women upon arrival in the United States because of adjustment and acculturation stress, non-citizen status, language barriers, economic insecurity, and lack of social support. The aim of this study was to speak directly with African immigrant women living in the same U.S. urban community and ask them about their perceptions of IPV. Authors posit that by learning more about IPV perceptions from African immigrant women, we can contribute to the literature on African immigrant women's experiences and, using transnational intersectionality theory, we can identify how social service providers may use these perceptions to create more inclusive and effective services for African immigrant women experiencing IPV.

