Rohn E, Tenkorang EY. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(5): 815-827.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10896-022-00433-2

The literature shows that the majority of Ghanaian women who experience IPV do not seek help, but there is limited understanding of the barriers to their help-seeking behaviours from either an individual or an institutional perspective.


DOVVSU; Ghana; Help-seeking; Institutional barriers; Women

