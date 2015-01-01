CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Rohn E, Tenkorang EY. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(5): 815-827.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The literature shows that the majority of Ghanaian women who experience IPV do not seek help, but there is limited understanding of the barriers to their help-seeking behaviours from either an individual or an institutional perspective.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
DOVVSU; Ghana; Help-seeking; Institutional barriers; Women