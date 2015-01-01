Abstract

While intimate partner violence (IPV) has been widely researched in the past several decades, there remains a need to investigate culturally specific ways to respond to IPV survivors. Clergy play a crucial role as respondents to IPV in the Korean American (KA) community, yet further investigation is needed on what variables positively influence clergy response to IPV survivors. Thus, this study sought to examine the impact of acculturation, adherence to Asian values, generational status, and clergy-mental health professional collaboration on KA clergy responses to instances of IPV in their congregations.

