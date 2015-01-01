|
Armstrong EM. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(5): 841-853.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Intimate partner violence (IPV) and substance use disorder (SUD) frequently co-occur and are rarely addressed together despite evidence indicating benefits of combined interventions. Both are linked to trauma. Scholars have theorized attention to trauma may facilitate engagement with IPV and SUD but have not studied this potential empirically.
Language: en
Grounded theory; Intimate partner violence services; Mixed methods; Substance use disorder treatment; Trauma