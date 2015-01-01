|
Citation
Biesen JN, Orban D, Ford T, Lentsch J, Balch T, Frost M, Fink BC. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(5): 869-882.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Although alcohol-related intimate partner violence (IPV) is a serious public health problem, the mechanisms underlying this association are poorly understood. For instance, prior research has shown differences in distressed violent (DV) and distressed nonviolent (DNV) couples' demand/withdraw communication and the extent to which they become emotionally flooded (i.e., physiologically aroused) in response to conflict. Additionally, alcohol use is associated with increased demand/withdraw communication, IPV, and emotional flooding. Therefore, the present study sought to clarify the association between demand/withdraw communication and emotional flooding among relationally couples who use alcohol and who do and do not experience IPV.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol use; Communication; Couples; Interpersonal partner violence