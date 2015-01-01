|
Wolbers H, Ackerman J, Ready J. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(5): 891-904.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
This study builds on knowledge of intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration by examining theoretically important aspects of this crime within an Australian community sample. More specifically, the current study examines the relationship between IPV offenders' levels of self-control and offense specialization and determines whether this relationship differs by gender.
Language: en
Domestic Violence; General Theory of Crime; Intimate Partner Violence; Offense Versatility; Self-Control; Specialization