Journal Article

Citation

Wolbers H, Ackerman J, Ready J. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(5): 891-904.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10896-022-00412-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study builds on knowledge of intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration by examining theoretically important aspects of this crime within an Australian community sample. More specifically, the current study examines the relationship between IPV offenders' levels of self-control and offense specialization and determines whether this relationship differs by gender.


Language: en

Keywords

Domestic Violence; General Theory of Crime; Intimate Partner Violence; Offense Versatility; Self-Control; Specialization

