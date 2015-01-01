|
Zavala E, Perez G, Rios-Contreras N. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(5): 905-917.
Almost two decades ago, Gover articulated a theoretical model suggesting that the relationship between social ties and negative emotions on dating violence victimization occurs indirectly through risky behavior. To date, no study has attempted to apply this framework to dating violence victimization experienced by Latinx youth. Cultural influences such as familism may provide the necessary social ties needed to divert youth from delinquent behavior, while also lessening adverse emotions due to possible negative experiences. Using data collected from the Dating Violence Among Latino Adolescents (DAVILA) Study, this research investigated whether delinquent behavior mediated the relationships between social ties (enculturation and family support), and negative emotions (hostility, anxiety, and depression) on dating violence victimization.
Language: en
Dating Violence; DAVILA; Enculturation; Familism; Latinx; Victimization