Boateng JD, Tenkorang EY. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(5): 919-930.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10896-022-00435-0

Domestic violence, including economic abuse, is a global problem with far-reaching implications for women. Economic abuse occurs when an intimate partner deprives or threatens to deny their partner access to, and control of, financial and economic resources. Emerging evidence indicates that women in sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana, experience high levels of economic abuse, and that it takes many forms. Notwithstanding, academic research on this topic remains scant, and very few studies document women's lived experiences with economic abuse.


Language: en

Deprivation; Economic abuse; Exploitation; Ghana; Sabotage; Women

