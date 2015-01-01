|
Guo L, Zhang Y, Mays K, Akyürek AF, Wijaya D, Betke M. Commun. Res. 2023; e00936502231151555.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
Focusing on a polarized issue--U.S. gun violence--this study examines agenda setting as an antecedent of political expression on social media. A state-of-the-art machine-learning model was used to analyze news coverage from 25 media outlets--mainstream and partisan. Those results were paired with a two-wave panel survey conducted during the 2018 U.S. midterm elections.
