Guo L, Zhang Y, Mays K, Akyürek AF, Wijaya D, Betke M. Commun. Res. 2023; e00936502231151555.



10.1177/00936502231151555



Focusing on a polarized issue--U.S. gun violence--this study examines agenda setting as an antecedent of political expression on social media. A state-of-the-art machine-learning model was used to analyze news coverage from 25 media outlets--mainstream and partisan. Those results were paired with a two-wave panel survey conducted during the 2018 U.S. midterm elections.

FINDINGS show mainstream media shape public opinion about gun violence, which then stimulates expression about the issue on social media. The study also reveals that partisan media's gun violence coverage has significant cross-cutting effects. Notably, exposure to conservative media will decrease public salience of gun violence, pivot opinion in a more conservative direction, and discourage social media expression; and all of these effects are stronger among liberals.


Language: en
