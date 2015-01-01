Abstract

The objective of this article is to provide evidence about the association between illegal drugs and urban crimes in Brazil at the neighbourhood level, specifically considering the case of the Recife Metropolitan Region. We apply spatial econometric models to estimate a reliable relationship between drug trafficking and possession and homicide and violent property crimes. The main results indicate strong and robust associations between drug trafficking and both kinds of crimes, but not between drug possession and violent crimes. The set of evidence is obtained even after controlling for the influence of a large set of crime determinants, including not only traditional local socioeconomic conditions affecting violence, but also the presence of slums, employment access, and the presence of bars and restaurants in neighbourhoods.

Language: en