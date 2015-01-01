|
Livingston TN, Rerick PO. Sexes (Basel) 2023; 4(3): 327-340.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
Abstract
Men often perceive greater sexual willingness underlying women's behaviors than women themselves intend. This discrepancy can contribute to sexual miscommunication and, sometimes, acts of sexual assault. The current study tested whether actor-observer asymmetry is present in women's ratings of sexual intent to offer an additional explanation for past findings. We hypothesized that women rating their own behaviors would report less sexual intent compared to women rating another woman's behaviors. We also hypothesized that these ratings would be influenced by the physical attractiveness of a male target through self-reported sexual arousal as a mediation pathway.
actor–observer asymmetry; physical attractiveness; sexual arousal; sexual communication; sexual intent