SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Raubenheimer K, Dodd J, Jarmin MJ, Sarvepalli R, Fatovich DM, Weber DG. ANZ J. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ans.18538

PMID

37395394

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Electric scooters (e-Scooters) are a form of motorized vehicle that offers cheap, efficient and environmentally friendly transportation. Increased e-Scooter utilization has been accompanied by increases in e-Scooter related injuries in multiple countries. This project describes the incidence, injury pattern, injury severity and patient factors associated with e-Scooter use from the Western Australian State Trauma Registry.

METHODS: Retrospective cohort of all trauma patients captured by the Western Australian State Trauma Registry between 01 July 2017 and 30 June 2022 were analysed. Patient demographics, helmet use, reported drug use, and injury details (including principal and additional diagnoses, ISS) were collected.

RESULTS: Eighty-one patients sustained e-Scooter related injuries between 2017 and 2022. Fifty-four (66%) of hospital admissions were recorded in 2021-2022, an annual percent change of 385.7% from the previous year. Most patients were male (80%). Median age was 40 years (IQR: 32-50). Helmet use was reported in 43% of patients. Helmet use was associated with a significantly lower odds of head injury (OR = 4.42, CI: 1.38-14.21; P = 0.01). Thirty-five percent of patients were intoxicated with either alcohol or drugs. Forty-four (54%) patients required surgery.

CONCLUSION: E-Scooter crashes are a new mechanism of injury affecting patients captured by the Western Australian State Trauma Registry. Helmet use correlated with a reduced risk of head injury.


Language: en

Keywords

injury; trauma; e-scooter; escooter

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print