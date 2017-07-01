Abstract

BACKGROUND: Electric scooters (e-Scooters) are a form of motorized vehicle that offers cheap, efficient and environmentally friendly transportation. Increased e-Scooter utilization has been accompanied by increases in e-Scooter related injuries in multiple countries. This project describes the incidence, injury pattern, injury severity and patient factors associated with e-Scooter use from the Western Australian State Trauma Registry.



METHODS: Retrospective cohort of all trauma patients captured by the Western Australian State Trauma Registry between 01 July 2017 and 30 June 2022 were analysed. Patient demographics, helmet use, reported drug use, and injury details (including principal and additional diagnoses, ISS) were collected.



RESULTS: Eighty-one patients sustained e-Scooter related injuries between 2017 and 2022. Fifty-four (66%) of hospital admissions were recorded in 2021-2022, an annual percent change of 385.7% from the previous year. Most patients were male (80%). Median age was 40 years (IQR: 32-50). Helmet use was reported in 43% of patients. Helmet use was associated with a significantly lower odds of head injury (OR = 4.42, CI: 1.38-14.21; P = 0.01). Thirty-five percent of patients were intoxicated with either alcohol or drugs. Forty-four (54%) patients required surgery.



CONCLUSION: E-Scooter crashes are a new mechanism of injury affecting patients captured by the Western Australian State Trauma Registry. Helmet use correlated with a reduced risk of head injury.

