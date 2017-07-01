|
Raubenheimer K, Dodd J, Jarmin MJ, Sarvepalli R, Fatovich DM, Weber DG. ANZ J. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37395394
BACKGROUND: Electric scooters (e-Scooters) are a form of motorized vehicle that offers cheap, efficient and environmentally friendly transportation. Increased e-Scooter utilization has been accompanied by increases in e-Scooter related injuries in multiple countries. This project describes the incidence, injury pattern, injury severity and patient factors associated with e-Scooter use from the Western Australian State Trauma Registry.
injury; trauma; e-scooter; escooter