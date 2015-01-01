|
Dheeraj AB, Kumar Giri SKG, Akhade SP, Sahu K, Pal V, Hussain N. Arch. Med. Sadowej Kryminol. 2022; 72(3): 151-157.
(Copyright © 2022, Polish Forensic Medicine Society)
37395380
BACKGROUND: The literature reports cases of ventricular rupture in blunt chest trauma following motor vehicle accidents. It rarely describes cardiac tamponade due to rupture of the heart following blunt thoracic trauma in a physical assault. There are rare cases where fatal cardiac tamponade results from a ruptured ventricle without externally visible injuries to the chest. It is also rare for the cardiac rupture to occur on the posterior side. In our case series, the first case involved a direct blow to the left side of the chest by a projectile (brick), causing rupture of the left ventricle's base with intact pericardium. In the second case, a direct blow to the left side of the chest led to rupture of the right ventricle's posterior wall.
Language: en
physical assault; blunt thoracic trauma; cardiac tamponade; ventricular rupture