Abstract

Many of our patients are athletes, and an ultimate goal is to help these athletes return to their preinjury level of activity or sport. Generally, we focus on patients' injuries and treatments, but there are modifiable factors that can improve patient outcomes independent of surgical technique. A factor frequently ignored is psychological readiness to return to sport. In patients including athletes, particularly teenagers, chronic, clinical depression is a prevalent and pathologic condition. In addition, in nondepressed patients (or in patients who are situationally depressed because of injury), the ability to deal with stressors may still govern clinical outcomes. Specific psychological traits of significance have been identified and defined, including self-efficacy; locus of control; resilience; catastrophizing; kinesiophobia; and fear of reinjury. (Fear of reinjury is the leading reason for failure to return to competitive sport, reduced activity levels after sports injury, and greater reinjury rates.) The traits may overlap and may be modifiable. Thus, like strength and functional testing, we should evaluate for signs or symptoms of depression, and we should measure psychological readiness to return to sport. With awareness, we can intervene or refer as indicated. Psychological readiness to return to sport represents an underexamined domain in which we can help our patients achieve best outcomes.

