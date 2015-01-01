Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Sledging is a popular and traditional winter sport in Switzerland. This study examines injury patterns of patients who presented to a tertiary trauma centre in Switzerland following sledging trauma, focusing on sex differences.



METHODS: Retrospective single-centre study over 10 winters (2012-2022), including all patients experiencing sledging-related trauma. Injury history was collected and analysed from the patient data and demographic information. The Abbreviated Injury Scale and the Injury Severity Score (ISS) were used to classify injury types and severity.



RESULTS: 193 patients were identified with sledging injuries. The median age was 46 (IQR 28-65), and 56% were female. The most frequent mechanism of injury was a fall (70%), followed by collision (27%) and other fall on slopes (6%). Lower extremities (36%), trunk (20%) and head/neck (15%) were the most frequently injured body areas. Fourteen per cent of patients were admitted with head injuries, whereas females were significantly more likely to present with head injuries than males (p=0.047). Males were significantly more often admitted with fractures to the upper extremities than females (p=0.049). The median ISS was 4 (IQR 1-5), without significant differences between males and females (p=0.290). The hospital admission rate was 28.5% for sledging-related injuries. The median length of stay for patients admitted to the hospital was 5 (IQR 4-8) days. The total cost for all patients was CHF1 292 501, with a median of CHF1009 per patient (IQR CHF458-CHF5923).



CONCLUSION: Sledging injuries are common and may result in serious injuries. The lower extremities, trunk and head/neck are frequently injured and could be specifically protected with safety devices. Multiple injuries were statistically more frequent in women compared with men. Males were significantly more often admitted with fractures to the upper extremities, and females were more likely to sustain head injuries. The findings can help to develop data-driven measures to prevent sledging accidents in Switzerland.

