Gajaria A, Greenblatt A, Prebeg M, Relihan J, Szatmari P, Courtney DB. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37394898
BACKGROUND: Depression is a common condition among adolescents, with rates continuing to rise. A gap exists between evidence-based recommendations for the treatment of depression and clinical practice. Integrated Care Pathways (ICPs) can help address this gap, but to date no study has examined how young people and their caregivers experience ICPs and whether these pathways are an acceptable form of care. This study used focus groups with adolescents, caregivers, and service providers to examine experiences of an ICP.
Language: en
Adolescent; Depression; qualitative; Health Service research; Integrated care; Shared decision making