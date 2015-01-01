|
Kasper AA, Gibbons JL, Abboudi J, Aita D, Takei TR, Fletcher D, Gallant GG, Kwok M, Beredjiklian P. Cureus 2023; 15(6): e39831.
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
37397683
Introduction While pickleball and paddleball are rapidly growing as popular sports in the United States, research on the incidence of hand and upper extremity injuries and treatments in outpatient clinics are lacking. This study evaluates the incidence rates and treatment options, both surgically and nonsurgically, for patients presenting with pickleball/paddleball-related injuries.
injury treatment; outpatient clinic; paddleball; pickleball; upper extremity