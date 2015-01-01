SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kasper AA, Gibbons JL, Abboudi J, Aita D, Takei TR, Fletcher D, Gallant GG, Kwok M, Beredjiklian P. Cureus 2023; 15(6): e39831.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.39831

37397683

PMC10314735

Introduction While pickleball and paddleball are rapidly growing as popular sports in the United States, research on the incidence of hand and upper extremity injuries and treatments in outpatient clinics are lacking. This study evaluates the incidence rates and treatment options, both surgically and nonsurgically, for patients presenting with pickleball/paddleball-related injuries.

METHODS A retrospective database search of our multispecialty, multilocation electronic medical record (EMR) system from 2015 to 2022 identified 204 patients with outpatient pickleball- and paddleball-related injuries. The data from these patients' charts were reviewed for injury incidences, treatment trends, and demographics.

RESULTS  The majority of patients suffered wrist fractures due to a fall/dive and were treated nonsurgically. The most common surgical treatment, when required, was open reduction and internal fixation of the distal radius. We found that pickleball and paddleball players who sustained wrist fractures required surgery at a higher rate than the general population if above the age of 65.

CONCLUSION As pickleball and paddleball continue to gain popularity, hand surgeons should be aware of the types of injuries that can occur and, when possible, counsel patients accordingly to try to prevent them. Additionally, hand surgeons should recognize the common treatments and outcomes that arise from pickleball/paddleball-related injuries.


Language: en

injury treatment; outpatient clinic; paddleball; pickleball; upper extremity

