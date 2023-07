Abstract

BACKGROUND: Vestibular dysfunction is common following sports-related concussions (SRC). Within the current practice, it is theorized that patients with vestibular dysfunction as sequelae of sports-related concussion have a prolonged recovery time compared to those without vestibular dysfunction. STUDY METHOD: A retrospective, cohort investigation of 282 subjects with sports-related concussions with vestibular dysfunction was conducted at The Sports Medicine Concussion Clinic, Duke University. The primary endpoint was the return-to-play (RTP) date.



RESULTS: For every one-day increase in time from injury to initial vestibular therapy, the geometric mean time from injury to RTP increases by 1.02 days (exp{β}=1.02 days; 95% CI: 1.01, 1.02 days; p<0.001).



CONCLUSION: Our data suggest an association between the timing of vestibular therapy in SRC and a direct relationship to earlier recovery and return to sport.

