Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Youth drinking rates have declined over the past 15 years while self-reported psychological distress has increased, despite a well-recognised positive relationship between the two. The current study aimed to identify changes in the relationship between psychological distress and alcohol use in adolescents from 2007 to 2019.



METHODS: This study used survey responses from 6543 Australians aged 14-19 years who completed the National Drug Strategy Household Survey in 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016 or 2019. Logistic and multivariable linear regressions with interactions (psychological distress × survey wave) predicted any alcohol consumption, short-term risk and average quantity of standard drinks consumed per day.



RESULTS: Psychological distress was a positive predictor of alcohol use and this association remained stable across survey waves as alcohol consumption decreased.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: The relationship between distress and alcohol consumption remained relatively steady, even as youth drinking declined and distress increased. The proportion of drinkers experiencing distress did not increase as consumption rates dropped, suggesting that the decline in youth drinking is occurring independently of the increase in self-reported and diagnosed mental health issues.

