Cerocchi N, Mojica-Perez Y, Livingston M, Arunogiri S, Pennay A, Callinan S. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Youth drinking rates have declined over the past 15 years while self-reported psychological distress has increased, despite a well-recognised positive relationship between the two. The current study aimed to identify changes in the relationship between psychological distress and alcohol use in adolescents from 2007 to 2019.
adolescents; psychological distress; mental health; alcohol use