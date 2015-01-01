|
Soh HT, Bhurawala H, Poulton A, Liu A, Cush K, Griffiths G, Gandham S. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37400275
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This structured survey sought to identify barriers to recognising and reporting potential child abuse by medical officers and nursing staff in the EDs of three Western Sydney hospitals. These include a large metropolitan teaching hospital, a small metropolitan hospital and a rural hospital.
Language: en
Keywords
child abuse; emergency service; medical staff; nursing staff