Abstract

Domestic violence is a major issue globally. It is one of the most heinous crimes which has and still results in numerous deaths, still receives the least amount of attention, and its negative influence is being underrated. In Africa, it is customarily acceptable for a woman to be beaten by her husband as a form of discipline, and Nigeria is not an exception. To think otherwise, that it cannot be socially acceptable and legally upheld for a man to beat his wife as a form of discipline, is to deny an existing reality. Section 282 of the Nigerian Penal Code encourages men to beat their wives when necessary. This form of permissible violence is often viewed as a family issue. Hence women are reluctant to speak up about their experiences. The stigma that usually follows speaking up or voicing out is better imagined than experienced. This study, therefore, provides credible information on domestic violence incidents in Nigeria and Africa. The methodology utilised is the doctrinal legal research method with reports from existing literature and tertiary data sources such as newspapers and website sources. It discusses legislation enacted to prevent and prohibit domestic violence in Nigeria and how influential they have been on the nation at large. By way of comparative analysis, we examine domestic violence occurrences in some selected African countries and the European continents concerning Nigeria. It also delves into the violation of the principles of gender equality by some Nigerian customs and traditional practices. This study then makes recommendations on how to address the issue. Through its insightful engagement, this study found, among others, that domestic violence is widespread in Africa and that a national law prohibiting the act and holding perpetrators accountable is not only imperative in Nigeria but across the African continent.

