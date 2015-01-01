Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic and widely depicted incidents of racial injustice in the United States caused marked stress and shifts in society in 2020, leading to an acceleration of discussions related to promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ) in family-oriented mental health professions, including through training. Despite the consequential role leaders of academic programs play in overseeing didactic and clinical training, little research has examined approaches for supporting academic leaders in promoting DEIJ in family science-related academic training programs. In this collaborative autoethnography, we, six participants in a diversity and anti-racism peer consultation group for leaders of couple/marriage and family therapy (C/MFT) programs, present our experiences participating in the group over the past two years. At the start of the group, many of us were experiencing profound isolation and stress due to intensified responsibilities subsequent to the COVID-19 pandemic and broadcast depictions of racial injustice. We experienced the group as a safe, inclusive space to grow personally and professionally, which subsequently inspired us to make changes in our programs. We also recognized the need for greater infrastructure to support program directors in developing DEIJ leadership skills. Future directions for research include examining experiences and outcomes of director-initiated DEIJ change, as well examination of DEIJ-focused peer consultation groups among family systems-oriented academic leaders of diverse disciplines and nations.

Language: en