Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with an increased risk of long-lasting health-related complications. Survivors of brain trauma often experience comorbidities which could further dampen functional recovery and severely interfere with their day-to-day functioning after injury. Of the three TBI severity types, mild TBI constitutes a significant proportion of total TBI cases, yet a comprehensive study on medical and psychiatric complications experienced by mild TBI subjects at a particular time point is missing in the field. In this study, we aim to quantify the prevalence of psychiatric and medical comorbidities post mild TBI and understand how these comorbidities are influenced by demographic factors (age, and sex) through secondary analysis of patient data from the TBI Model Systems (TBIMS) national database. Utilizing self-reported information from National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), we have performed this analysis on subjects who received inpatient rehabilitation at 5 years post mild TBI. Our analysis revealed that psychiatric comorbidities (anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)), chronic pain, and cardiovascular comorbidities were common among survivors with mild TBI. Furthermore, depression exhibits an increased prevalence in the younger compared to an older cohort of subjects whereas the prevalence of rheumatologic, ophthalmological, and cardiovascular comorbidities was higher in the older cohort. Lastly, female survivors of mild TBI demonstrated increased odds of developing PTSD compared to male subjects. The findings of this study would motivate additional analysis and research in the field and could have broader implications for the management of comorbidities after mild TBI.

