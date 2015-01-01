|
INTRODUCTION: Toxic behavior (i.e., toxicity) is a pervasive problem in online gaming communities such as League of Legends. This issue arises from factors such as frustrating and stressful in-game experiences and online disinhibition. Prior research on addressing toxicity has focused primarily on the perpetrators and how to mitigate their negative behavior and the consequences. The aim of this study was to approach toxicity from the perspective of the victims instead, and consequently, to investigate the factors that contribute to the experience of victimhood in multiplayer online battle arena games.
toxicity; theory of planned behavior; League of Legends; multiplayer online battle arena games; online disinhibition effect; social cognitive theory; toxic behavior; victims of toxicity