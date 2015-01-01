Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known regarding health status in an environment characterized by instability and ongoing war risks. This study investigated hypertension disease burden and associations of war-related traumatic events with blood pressure (BP) trajectory over time amongst mid-aged and older Palestinian adults in Gaza Strip.



METHODS: From nine primary healthcare centers, medical records between 2013 and 2019 were collected for 1,000 mid-aged and older Palestinian adults living in Gaza. Multinomial logistic regression analysis examined associations between war-related traumatic events and BP trajectories derived using latent class trajectory analysis (LCTA).



RESULTS: The prevalence of self-reported injury (of participants or their family members), death of a family member, and violence due to house bombing was 51.4%, 54.1%, and 66.5%, respectively. In total, 22.4% and 21.4% of participants had constant-very-high (CVH) systolic BP (SBP) (>160 mmHg) and diastolic BP (DBP) (>95 mmHg), and normal-stable SBP and DBP was found only 54.9% and 52.6%, respectively. Injury (participants or family members), death of a family member, and violence due to house bombing during wars were associated with CVH SBP with odds ratios [95 CI, OR = 1.79 (1.28-2.48), 1.90 (1.36-2.65), and 1.44 (1.01-2.05)], respectively. The corresponding figures were [95 CI, OR = 1.92 (1.36-2.71), 1.90 (1.35-2.68), and 1.62 (1.13-2.38)] for CVH DBP. Living in debt was positively associated with CVH SBP, [95 CI, OR = 2.49 (1.73-3.60)] and CVH DBP, [95 CI, OR = 2.37 (1.63-3.45)].



CONCLUSION: The disease burden related to war-related traumatic events is high and positively related to adverse BP trajectory among the mid-aged and older Palestinians living in Gaza. Intervention programs are needed to manage and prevent chronic diseases in this vulnerable population.

