Wintersberger P, Dey D, Löcken A. Front. Robot. AI 2023; 10: e1228093.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
37397277
An increasing number of automated vehicles will pervade our traffic systems in the future. The absence of a human driver requires these vehicles to communicate and interact with other traffic participants, such as vulnerable road users (VRUs; pedestrians, cyclists, and emerging mobility forms like eBikes or scooters) or drivers of manual vehicles. In this regard, various studies and concepts demonstrating so-called "external Human-Machine Interfaces" (eHMIs) have been presented in the past couple of years. Many of these works have investigated comparably simple scenarios, such as a single pedestrian aiming to cross the street when an automated vehicle is approaching. In the future, research in this area will have to take more complex situations into account. This drives the need for research addressing other situations involving groups of vulnerable road users and traffic participants, different demographics with different accessibility needs, and different scenarios including roundabouts or urban shared spaces, but also exploring the potential of communication and interaction beyond such classical situations to improve cooperation in traffic.
Language: en
traffic safety; automated driving; external human-machine interface (eHMI); human-computer interaction; vulnerable road user (VRU)