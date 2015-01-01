|
Citation
|
Grønhaug G, Joubert LM, Saeterbakken AH, Drum SN, Nelson MC. Front. Sports Act. Living 2023; 5: e1121831.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37398555
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Competitive sport climbing has made its way to the Olympic stage. This prestige has brought about route setting and training alterations which presumably affect injury epidemiology. Most of the climbing injury literature contains male climbers and lacks high performing athletes. Studies with both female and male climbers, rarely included separate analyses for performance level or sex. Therefore, injury concerns for elite female competitive climbers are impossible to discern. A former study examined the prevalence of amenorrhea in elite international female climbers (n = 114) and reported that 53.5% had at least one injury in the past 12 months, but injury details were excluded. This study's aim was to report these injury details and their associations with BMI, menstrual status and eating disorders of the cohort.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
eating disorders; BMI; climbing; climbing injuries; sport medicine; sports injuries