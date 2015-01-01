SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rodrigues JFR, de Araújo Filho GM, Rodrigues LP, Rubatino FVM, Fischer H, Payão SLM. Health Sci. Rep. 2023; 6(7): e1396.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/hsr2.1396

37396563

PMC10308353

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Our goal was to develop an online questionnaire to survey the prevalence of suicidal behavior.

METHODS: We developed a questionnaire with 51 variables and proceeded with validations. Validations were performed using face validity, content validity, and construct validity. Reliability was performed by test-rest.

RESULTS: The face validity was 1.0 and the content validity was 0.91. The exploratory factor analysis got Kaiser-Meyer-Olkin = 0.86 and extracted one principal factor. The confirmatory factor analysis demonstrates root mean square error of approximation = 0.000 and comparative fit index = 1.000. The test-retest had an intraclass correlated coefficient of 0.98.

CONCLUSION: The adequate development questionnaire was validated, and we have an instrument to survey suicide behaviors during the pandemic time. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: The general population of Marília voluntarily responded to the questionnaire, as well as patients from the principal investigator's office.


suicide; reliability; validity; questionnaire

