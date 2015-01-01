Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death in children in the United States. Studies have shown that parent adherence to safety guidelines is improved when education is provided in conjunction with safety equipment.



METHODS: This study surveyed parents about specific injury prevention behaviors regarding medication and firearm storage and provided education and safety equipment for safe practice of these behaviors. The project took place in a pediatric emergency department (PED) and partnered with the hospital foundation and the school of medicine. Inclusion criteria were families visiting a freestanding PED in a tertiary care center. Participants completed a survey conducted by a medical student approximately 5 min in length. The student then provided each family with a medication lock box (if children ≤ 5 years old lived in the home), firearm cable lock, and education for safe storage of medications and firearms in the home.



RESULTS: The medical student researcher spent a total of 20 h in the PED from June to August 2021. 106 families were approached to participate in the study, of which 99 agreed to participate (93.4%). A total of 199 children were reached with ages ranging from less than 1 year old to 18 years old. A total of 73 medication lockboxes and 95 firearm locks were distributed. The majority (79.8%) of survey participants were the mother of the patient and 97.0% of participants lived with the patient > 50% of the time. For medication storage, 12.1% of families store medications locked and 71.7% reported never receiving medication storage education from a healthcare professional. Regarding firearms, 65.2% of participants who reported having at least 1 firearm in the home stored firearms locked and unloaded with various methods of storage. 77.8% of firearm owners reported storing ammunition in a separate location from the firearm. Of all participants surveyed, 82.8% reported never receiving firearm storage education from a healthcare professional.



CONCLUSIONS: The pediatric ED is an excellent setting for injury prevention and education. Many families are not storing medications and firearms safely, demonstrating a clear opportunity to increase knowledge in families with young children.

Language: en