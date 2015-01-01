|
Elliott LE, Gittelman MA, Kurowski EM, Duma EM, Pomerantz WJ. Inj. Epidemiol. 2023; 10(Suppl 1): e31.
37400912
BACKGROUND: Studies have illustrated racial and socioeconomic disparities in evaluation of non-accidental trauma (NAT). We aimed to investigate how implementation of a standardized NAT guideline in a pediatric emergency department (PED) impacted racial and socioeconomic disparities in NAT evaluation.
Infant; Standardization; Disparities; Non-accidental trauma