Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Penile fracture is very uncommon urological condition. Sexual intercourse in most areas remains the major causative entity. Diagnosis is merely through clinical history, signs and symptoms. Surgical management has emerged as the gold standard option for penile fracture.



CASE PRESENTATION: we present a case of a young man who sustained penile fracture during sexual intercourse. It involved the left corpora cavernosum and early surgical repair was done successfully.



DISCUSSION: Penile fracture during sexual intercourse is due to impaction of erected penis against the female perineum. It's mostly unilateral but also bilateral with or without involvement of urethra. Investigations such as retrograde urethrogram, ultrasound, MRI and urethrocystoscopy can be done for assessment of severity of the injury. Early surgical repair of the injury has yield better outcome in both sexual and voiding function.



CONCLUSION: Penile fracture being rare urological condition but sexual intercourse has remained the major risk factor. Early surgical intervention is gold standard for its management as it's associated with very minimal long term complication.

Language: en