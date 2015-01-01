|
Citation
Dumas RE, Pepper CM. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2023; 13: e100608.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37396955
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Bisexual-identifying individuals are at heightened risk for engaging in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), with the odds up to six times higher compared to heterosexual individuals and up to four times higher compared to lesbian/gay (L/G) individuals. While research has established that sexual minorities may be at increased risk because minority stressors exacerbate psychological processes associated with NSSI, little research has examined bisexual-specific pathways of risk. In this study, we replicated findings that suggest Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (IPTS) variables (i.e., perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness) mediate the association between minority stress and NSSI and extended these findings by examining whether such mediation is moderated by sexual minority identity. Furthermore, we explored whether IPTS variables mediate the association between bisexual-specific minority stress and NSSI.
Language: en
Keywords
Interpersonal theory of suicide; NSSI; Perceived burdensomeness; Bisexual; Minority stress