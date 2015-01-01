|
Huff AJ, Luzingu JK, Valdez ES, Brady B, Bell M. J. Migr. Health 2023; 7: e100164.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37398939
BACKGROUND: Adolescent substance use is a significant issue which occurs during a critical period of life of youth. Perceived stress is a risk factor for adolescent substance use, and life events such as low family support, and community and familial turmoil often lead to ongoing feelings of stress and uncertainty. Similarly, structural factors such as poverty, local neighborhood disinvestment and disrepair, and exposure to racism and discrimination are linked to feelings of stress. The US-Mexico border region is favorable for drug smuggling. Such a context exacerbates stressful life events during adolescence and increases the risk of adolescent substance use. This study aims to investigate the impact family support has on substance use in adolescents living on either side of the U.S./Mexico border who self-reported high perceptions of disordered neighborhood stress, border community and immigration stress, or normalization of drug trafficking.
Adolescent; Family; Addiction; Drug; Hispanic; Border