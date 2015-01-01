|
Padgett AM, Kothari EA, Williams KA. J. Orthop. Case Rep. 2023; 13(6): 110-114.
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Orthopaedic Research Group)
37398517
INTRODUCTION: Bilateral femoral diaphyseal fractures in children due to nonaccidental trauma (NAT) are a rare occurrence, with no reported cases currently published in the literature. The authors present a case of an 8-month-old male who presented with bilateral femoral shaft fractures. History, physical examination, and radiographic findings support NAT as the cause of his injuries. Due to the patient's size and associated comorbidities, he was initially treated with Pavlik harness placement, rather than spica casting. The patient demonstrated appropriate radiographic evidence of fracture healing on follow-up. CASE REPORT: An 8-month-old male with a complex past medical history presents to the emergency department. Per the patient's mother, he has been demonstrating a progressive loss of movement and refusal to bear weight in his bilateral lower extremities over the preceding 1-2 weeks. Other injuries include facial bruising and lesions indicative of subconjunctival hemorrhages. After orthopedics was consulted, the decision was made to treat the patient's bilateral femoral shaft fractures with a Pavlik harness, rather than spica casting, due to his small size and associated past medical history. The patient was subsequently discharged under foster care. Follow-up visit demonstrates appropriate fracture healing in the bilateral femoral diaphyses.
Language: en
pediatric; Femoral fracture; nonaccidental trauma