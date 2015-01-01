SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liby C, Doty JL, Mehari KR, Abbas I, Su YW. J. Res. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jora.12875

37395444

Online aggression represents a wide range of negative experiences, including online discrimination targeting individuals based on race, but adolescent perspectives are not well-represented. We interviewed 15 adolescents regarding their experiences with online racial discrimination. After a phenomenological analysis, four main themes emerged: types of online racial aggression, processes supporting online racism, personal coping, and strategies to prevent online racial aggression. These themes provided insights into adolescent experiences, including feelings about targeted online racial discrimination, intersectionality with sexual harassment, and comfort through processing with friends. This study highlights adolescents' thoughts regarding advocacy, education, and social media reform to prevent online racial aggression. Future research should ensure that youth voices from minoritized racial backgrounds are integrated into efforts to address these critical social issues.


Language: en

adolescents; cyberbullying; racial discrimination

