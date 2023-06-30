SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

The editors. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S2215-0366(23)00233-X

37399828

Mak J, Bentley A, Paphitis S, et al. Psychosocial interventions to improve the mental health of survivors of human trafficking: a realist review. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; 10: 557-74--in this Review, the spelling of author Sharli Paphitis' name was incorrect. This correction has been made to the online version as of June 30th, 2023.

The author's name has been corrected in the SafetyLit database.


