The editors. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
37399828
Mak J, Bentley A, Paphitis S, et al. Psychosocial interventions to improve the mental health of survivors of human trafficking: a realist review. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; 10: 557-74--in this Review, the spelling of author Sharli Paphitis' name was incorrect. This correction has been made to the online version as of June 30th, 2023.
