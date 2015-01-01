Abstract

INTRODUCTION: depression in adolescents is a major health condition that can interfere with daily life, lead to suicidal thoughts and behavior, and affect a person throughout life. However, studies about adolescents´ depression in Morocco are scarce. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence of depression symptoms among in-school adolescents from the region of Settat-Morocco, as well as assessing its relation to daytime sleepiness and poor academic achievement.



METHODS: the researchers conducted a cross-sectional school-based study. The sample included participants aged 12-20 years, in either urban or rural areas. We selected 722 students through a proportionate stratified sampling procedure. The participants responded to multiple questionnaires that included the Patient Health Questionnaire-9, the Epworth Sleepiness Scale, a questionnaire assessing several sociodemographic and socioeconomic variables, and finally an academic achievement questionnaire. We analyzed the collected data using descriptive statistical methods, χ2 test, and odds ratios.



RESULTS: forty-four point seven percent (44.7%) of the respondents had "moderately severe" to "severe depression symptoms" and 32.5% of the sample suffered from excessive daytime sleepiness. Nineteen point nine percent (19.9%) of the total sample reported having a poor academic achievement. Significant predictors for depression symptoms included "female gender" (OR = 2.06; p-value < 0.001), "having divorced parents" (OR = 6.00; p-value < 0.001), "poor academic achievement" (OR = 5.03; p-value < 0.001), and "excessive daytime sleepiness" (OR = 2.30; p-value = 0.002).



CONCLUSION: this study provides important information about Morocco adolescents´ depression symptoms. These findings can help in implementing school-based mental and sleep health programs that target the promotion of mental wellness, prevention of mental health problems, and reduction of adolescent suicide risk.

Language: en