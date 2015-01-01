|
Bohongwe HHD, Eyoum C, Basseguin JGA, Andong AM, Mamguem LF, Tsague PD, Njiengwe E, Karila L. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2023; 44: e143.
Profil épidémiologique et clinique des consommateurs de cannabis au centre de soins d´accompagnement et de prévention en addictologie de l´Hôpital Laquintinie de Douala, Cameroun
(Copyright © 2023, African Field Epidemiology Network)
37396699
Abstract
Cannabis is the most widely used illicit drug in the world. It is consumed by age groups, the main ones being adolescents and young adults. Its consumption leads to somatic, psychiatric and social complications. Data in our context are scarce. The purpose of our work was to describe the epidemiological and clinical profile of patients with cannabis addiction at the Centre for Care, Support and Prevention of the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala. We conducted a retrospective cross-sectional study of patients followed from March 2021 to July 2022 for cannabis addiction at the Addiction Care, Support and Prevention Center of the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala. The diagnosis of use disorder was based on a dependency syndrome related to cannabis use (single event usage). Data entry and analysis were performed using SPSS version 7.1 software. Of the 45 cases of cannabis addiction, 44 (98%) were male patients with an average age of 21,97 years. The most affected age group was between 20 and 24 years (28/44 or 63%); 49% of consumers were students, 62% of mothers accompanying patient to the consultation. The age of cannabis use initiation was 16 years (31%), the most commonly used form of cannabis was herbal (100%) and 100% of patients used inhalation (smoking). The most common complication was amotivational syndrome (31%). Cannabis use initiation occurs at an early age. The most commonly used form of cannabis is herbal administered through inhalation (smoking). The most common complications are amotivational syndrome, cognitive disorders, sleep disorders and withdrawal syndrome.
Language: fr
Cannabis; clinical profile; Douala