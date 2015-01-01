Abstract

PURPOSE: Fall is a serious health hazard to older adults. The aim of our study was to investigate the relationship between falls and health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in mainland China.



METHODS: Data from 4579 Chinese community-dwelling older adults was analyzed. Data of falls was self-reported by participants, the HRQOL of older adults was measured by the 3-Level EQ-5D (EQ-5D-3L, 3L). Regression models were built to explore the associations of falls (experience and frequency) with the 3L data (index score, EQ-VAS score and health problems). The potential interaction effects between falls and gender on HRQOL were assessed using a likelihood ratio test, sex-stratified analysis was also performed to separately investigate the associations in men and women.



RESULTS: A total of 368 (8.0%) participants had the experience of fall during the last year. Falls (experience and frequency) were significantly related to EQ-5D-3L index and EQ-VAS scores, fall experience contributed to pain/discomfort and anxiety/depression problems, while fall frequency was associated with physical-related problems and pain/discomfort. Significant interactions between falls and sex in several EQ-5D measures were also observed, and men had lager magnitude of associations than women.



CONCLUSION: Falls were negative associated with overall HRQOL as well as separate HRQOL dimensions among older adults. It also appears that the HRQOL influence on older men is more evident than older women.

