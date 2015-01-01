Abstract

BACKGROUND: Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries are among the most common injuries in adolescent athletes and result in significant financial and physical morbidity. Evidence-based programs designed to prevent ACL injury are effective. However, their adoption remains low. We sought to evaluate the awareness, evidence-based implementation, and barriers to implementation of ACL injury prevention programs (ACL-IPP) among youth athletic coaches. HYPOTHESIS: Higher education level of the coach, higher level of training, number of teams coached, and coaching female teams would be associated with ACL-IPP implementation. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 4.



METHODS: We conducted an email survey sent to all 63 school districts within Section VI of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. We employed descriptive statistics and tests of correlation to identify factors associated with ACL-IPP implementation.



RESULTS: A total of 73% of coaches said they were aware of ACL-IPP, and only 12% of coaches implemented ACL-IPP according to best evidence. Coaches of higher competitive levels were more likely to adopt ACL-IPP (P = 0.01), more likely to use them multiple times per week (P = 0.03), and for ≥1 seasons (P = 0.02). Coaches of multiple teams were more likely to adopt ACL-IPP (P = 0.01). There were no differences in evidence-based implementation of ACL-IPP with gender coached or level of education of the coach.



CONCLUSION: Overall awareness, adoption, and evidence-based implementation of ACL-IPP remain low. These results suggest that coaches at higher levels of play and multiple teams tend to use ACL-IPP more often. Gender coached and level of education do not appear to be associated with awareness or implementation. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Evidence-based ACL-IPP implementation remains low. Targeting coaches of younger athletes and fewer teams with local outreach programs and ACL-IPP may increase the implementation of ACL-IPP.

