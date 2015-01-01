|
Citation
Macfarlane AJ, Whelan T, Weiss-Laxer NS, Haider MN, Dinse SA, Bisson LJ, Marzo JM. Sports Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37395150
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries are among the most common injuries in adolescent athletes and result in significant financial and physical morbidity. Evidence-based programs designed to prevent ACL injury are effective. However, their adoption remains low. We sought to evaluate the awareness, evidence-based implementation, and barriers to implementation of ACL injury prevention programs (ACL-IPP) among youth athletic coaches. HYPOTHESIS: Higher education level of the coach, higher level of training, number of teams coached, and coaching female teams would be associated with ACL-IPP implementation. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 4.
Language: en
Keywords
injury prevention; youth sports; anterior cruciate ligament