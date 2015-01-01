Abstract

We assessed the impact of mental health and participant and partner unemployment on physical, sexual, and psychological intimate partner violence (IPV). Data were collected within 1 month of individual state Covid-19 mandates (Time I) and 2 months after mandates eased (Time II). Sexual IPV was highest when both partners were unemployed for reasons other than Covid-19 while physical IPV was highest when both partners were unemployed due to Covid-19. Physical IPV victims reported more depression and somatization at Time II than at Time I. Nonvictims did not. There were no differences in IPV prevalence during and after restrictions. Clinical and policy implications are discussed.

