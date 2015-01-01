SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hanley N, Macphail C. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231183655

PMID

37394839

Abstract

Domestic and family violence is a significant issue in the Murrumbidgee region of New South Wales, Australia, mirroring national and international concerns about gender-based violence. Generally, there are known barriers associated with providing domestic and family violence (DFV) services in rural and remote communities; however, little research has considered the specific service needs and service barriers in the after-hours period. This is crucial. The already limited rural and remote services available during business hours are further constricted in the after-hours period. This article reports on research about after-hours service need and service challenges in six target communities in the Murrumbidgee region.


Language: en

Keywords

after-hours services; domestic and family violence; rural and remote Australia; victim–survivor

