Citation
Kim SE, Kim Y, Hashizume M, Honda Y, Kazutaka O, Hijioka Y, Kim H. Yale J. Biol. Med. 2023; 96(2): 189-196.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine)
DOI
PMID
37396982
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Relatively little attention has been paid to the potential effects of rising temperatures on changes in human behavior that lead to health and social consequences, including aggression. This study investigated the association between ambient temperature and aggression using assault death data from Seoul, South Korea (1991-2020).
Language: en
Keywords
Climate change; aggression; violence; ambient temperatures; assault deaths